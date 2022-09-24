MaidCoin ($MAID) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One MaidCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003693 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MaidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. MaidCoin has a total market capitalization of $150,208.00 and approximately $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MaidCoin Coin Profile

MaidCoin launched on July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidCoin’s official website is www.maidcoin.org. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

