MASQ Market Cap Hits $2.37 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $89,872.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MASQ is masq.ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

