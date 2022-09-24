Maxwell Simkoff Sells 35,360 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 35,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,033.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,897,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,917,936.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,266 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $13,588.96.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 75,774 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $44,706.66.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $49,582.80.

On Thursday, August 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $15,215.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19.

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85.

Doma Stock Performance

NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Doma Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $8.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Doma in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

