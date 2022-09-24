MContent (MCONTENT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.92 Million

MContent (MCONTENT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. MContent has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $192,595.00 worth of MContent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MContent coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MContent has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004807 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047205 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.99 or 0.01670910 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00035673 BTC.

About MContent

MContent (MCONTENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2021. MContent’s total supply is 5,898,803,072,066,490 coins. The Reddit community for MContent is https://reddit.com/r/MContent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MContent’s official website is www.mcontent.net. MContent’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MContent

According to CryptoCompare, “MContent is introducing a digital content market place that aims to build a collaborative content ecosystem with the core purpose of seed funding, incubating and curating film makers and content producers around the World.This platform will create direct financing and investments for deserving content creators, film professionals and media artists who have the talent but not the resources giving them access to global investors as well as a global audience.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MContent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MContent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MContent using one of the exchanges listed above.

