MDsquare (TMED) Trading Up 247.6% Over Last Week

MDsquare (TMED) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. MDsquare has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MDsquare coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MDsquare has traded 247.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MDsquare alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MDsquare Profile

MDsquare launched on October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 coins. MDsquare’s official website is www.mdsqr.io/en.html. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MDsquare is medium.com/@mdsquare.

MDsquare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TMED remote health care platform is designed to enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the objective of expanding the medical market.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MDsquare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MDsquare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MDsquare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MDsquare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MDsquare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.