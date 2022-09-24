MediShares Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $637,736.00 and $12,454.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MediShares’ launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

