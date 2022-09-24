Mercurial Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.76 Million (MER)

Mercurial Finance (MER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Mercurial Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercurial Finance has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $15,650.00 worth of Mercurial Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercurial Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercurial Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mercurial Finance

Mercurial Finance’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Mercurial Finance’s total supply is 237,835,488 coins. Mercurial Finance’s official Twitter account is @darcrus. The official website for Mercurial Finance is www.mercurial.finance.

Buying and Selling Mercurial Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercurial vaults are market-making vaults providing low slippage swaps for stables, while also improving LP profits with dynamic fees and flexible capital allocation.Mercurial Protocol is designed to have a wide range of mechanisms for accruing value to MER holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercurial Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercurial Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercurial Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercurial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercurial Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.