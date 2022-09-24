Mercurial Finance (MER) Price Hits $0.0158 on Exchanges

Mercurial Finance (MER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Mercurial Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Mercurial Finance has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $15,650.00 worth of Mercurial Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercurial Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mercurial Finance

Mercurial Finance launched on April 30th, 2021. Mercurial Finance’s total supply is 237,835,488 coins. Mercurial Finance’s official website is www.mercurial.finance. Mercurial Finance’s official Twitter account is @darcrus.

Mercurial Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercurial vaults are market-making vaults providing low slippage swaps for stables, while also improving LP profits with dynamic fees and flexible capital allocation.Mercurial Protocol is designed to have a wide range of mechanisms for accruing value to MER holders.”

