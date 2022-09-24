Metaverse Index (MVI) Price Tops $30.64 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. Metaverse Index has a market cap of $5.12 million and $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Index has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Metaverse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.64 or 0.00160200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaverse Index was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 167,281 coins. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/mvi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.The $MVI uses a combination of root market cap and liquidity weighting to arrive at the final index weights.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

