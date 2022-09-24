Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,245,740,920 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

