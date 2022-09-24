Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,677 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 22.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 19.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

