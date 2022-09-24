MiraQle Price Tops $0.0038 (MQL)

MiraQle (MQL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. MiraQle has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $46,108.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiraQle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MiraQle has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MiraQle Coin Profile

MiraQle launched on June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 1,999,925,196 coins. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @MIRAQLE_MQL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiraQle is miraqle.io.

MiraQle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle aims to establish a decentralized entertainment ecosystem that reshapes the landscape for fans to produce what they consume as end-users actively.MiraQle Token (MQL) combines blockchain technology with the global music industry. Fans become the next producers of their favorite artists, participate in producing their dream albums, and claim ownership through various celebrity NFT media artworks as they declare to be the genuine end-users of the global entertainment industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiraQle directly using U.S. dollars.

