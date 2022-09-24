Mithril Share (MIS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $407,160.00

Mithril Share (MIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Mithril Share coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mithril Share has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Mithril Share has a total market cap of $407,160.00 and $18,308.00 worth of Mithril Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mithril Share Coin Profile

Mithril Share was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Mithril Share’s total supply is 1,000,001 coins. Mithril Share’s official Twitter account is @mithcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril Share’s official website is mith.cash.

Buying and Selling Mithril Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithril is a fictitious silver-white metal. It is described in the British fantasy novel “The Lord of the Rings” as stronger than steel but lighter as a feather. Mithril cash is derived from Mithril, a new algorithmic stable coin forged.”

