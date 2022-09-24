Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE V opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.23 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $206.94.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

