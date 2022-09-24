Munch Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $395,154.00 (MUNCH)

Munch Token (MUNCH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Munch Token has a total market cap of $395,154.00 and $15,138.00 worth of Munch Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Munch Token has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Munch Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Munch Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Munch Token Profile

Munch Token’s launch date was April 14th, 2021. Munch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Munch Token’s official Twitter account is @munchtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Munch Token’s official website is munchtoken.com.

Munch Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Munch is a digital currency that replaces the ‘bite’ taken by traditional financial systems and distributes it to community-chosen causes and in rewards to its users. By collecting a 3% transaction fee from all Munch transactions, rewards are distributed evenly between our community and an accredited charitable cause, decided by the community. On each transaction, the percentage distributed to charity is taken from the transaction and stored in the contract’s address, rather than a private wallet. Uniswap’s router’s functions convert the token to ETH and automatically send directly to the charity’s address.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Munch Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Munch Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Munch Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Munch Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Munch Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.