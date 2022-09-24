NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down to $14.67

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.67, but opened at $14.25. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 179 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $423,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 56.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

