Natural Farm Union Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6.60 Million (NFUP)

Natural Farm Union Protocol (NFUP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Natural Farm Union Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Natural Farm Union Protocol has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $687,038.00 worth of Natural Farm Union Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Natural Farm Union Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Natural Farm Union Protocol

Natural Farm Union Protocol’s launch date was April 14th, 2022. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s official website is nfup.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFUP builds an integrated agricultural platform ecosystem of 6th industry and blockchain technology convergence. Producers and distributors, consumers and investors maximize each other’s utility, forming a virtuous cycle structure for each product.”

