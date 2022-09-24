Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 4.5 %

NFLX opened at $226.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

