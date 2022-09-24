NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Down to $13.20

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $12.75. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 128 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading

