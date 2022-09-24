Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.03. Nkarta shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 40 shares.

Specifically, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $104,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,719 shares of company stock worth $387,387. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Nkarta Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.