NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

