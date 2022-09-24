Observer Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Observer has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $36,583.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,957.31 or 1.00000874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011722 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067547 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Telegram | YouTube | KakaoTalk | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.