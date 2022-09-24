One Cash (ONC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,709.00

One Cash (ONC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Cash has a market cap of $186,850.00 and approximately $46,709.00 worth of One Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, One Cash has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One One Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get One Cash alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

One Cash Profile

One Cash’s launch date was December 23rd, 2020. One Cash’s total supply is 1,531,947 coins. One Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling One Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “One Cash is an experimental project for the Basis protocol – a fork of BasisCash.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade One Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy One Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for One Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for One Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.