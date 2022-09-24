Only1 Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $1.47 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011116 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070783 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10821075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 launched on November 4th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 499,999,421 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Only1’s official website is only1.io.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 is an NFT-powered decentralised social platform built on Solana. It helps creators monetize without third parties via creator staking pools. Its native token and NFTs grant holders unique access to the creators, the ability to govern the platform and rewarded for doing so.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

