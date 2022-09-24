Onooks Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $2.25 million and $61,479.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011124 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00143754 BTC.
Onooks Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Onooks
