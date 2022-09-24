Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.26

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 1353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
