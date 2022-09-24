Ormeus Ecosystem Price Hits $0.0000 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $162,705.00 and $1,369.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011130 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00143911 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 4,930,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem. The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age.The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods.”

