Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,945 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

NYSE:OSK opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

