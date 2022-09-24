Pando (PANDO) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

Pando (PANDO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Pando coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Pando has a market cap of $12.00 million and $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pando has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pando

Pando’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Pando’s official Twitter account is @BrowserPando and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pando’s official website is pandosoftware.co/en/index.html#1st.

Pando Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando is a web 3.0 browser that has free VPN, mining rewards capabilities. Pando is designed to reward its users with financial rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pando should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pando using one of the exchanges listed above.

