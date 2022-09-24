Parallel Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parallel (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Parallel has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Parallel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005130 BTC on exchanges. Parallel has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $175,618.00 worth of Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parallel Coin Profile

Parallel’s total supply is 6,821,947 coins. Parallel’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parallel’s official website is mimo.capital.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Parallel Protocol is a decentralized stablecoin issuance protocol on the Ethereum blockchain. Parallel stablecoins are decentralized, non-custodial, collateral-backed, and fully redeemable synthetic assets pegged to a fiat currency. Parallel stablecoins are kept stable by collateral locked in smart contract Vaults. At launch, the Parallel Protocol offers a single stablecoin called PAR which is pegged to the Euro. Over time, the Parallel Protocol will progressively decentralize itself, handing over control to a diverse community of people holding the MIMO governance token.The official Parallel ticker is “PAR” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “PARAL” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Medium”

