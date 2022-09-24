Parallel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,618.00 (PAR)

Parallel (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Parallel has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $175,618.00 worth of Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parallel coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005131 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Parallel has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parallel Coin Profile

Parallel’s total supply is 6,821,947 coins. Parallel’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parallel is mimo.capital.

Buying and Selling Parallel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Parallel Protocol is a decentralized stablecoin issuance protocol on the Ethereum blockchain. Parallel stablecoins are decentralized, non-custodial, collateral-backed, and fully redeemable synthetic assets pegged to a fiat currency. Parallel stablecoins are kept stable by collateral locked in smart contract Vaults. At launch, the Parallel Protocol offers a single stablecoin called PAR which is pegged to the Euro. Over time, the Parallel Protocol will progressively decentralize itself, handing over control to a diverse community of people holding the MIMO governance token.The official Parallel ticker is “PAR” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “PARAL” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Medium”

