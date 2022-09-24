Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $29,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 1.3 %

GLW stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

