Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NiSource were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NiSource by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $3,108,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 798,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 701,468 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

