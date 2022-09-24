Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 692 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 616.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 224,247 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $10,305,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 136,619 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MLI opened at $57.99 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.58%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

