Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 445.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 146,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF Stock Performance

VFLQ stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.62.

