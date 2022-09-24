Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 6.6 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

