Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in STERIS were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.
STERIS Price Performance
STERIS Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 50.40%.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.