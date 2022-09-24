Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Insider Activity

Paychex Price Performance

In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

