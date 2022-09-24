Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $6,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,728 shares of company stock worth $65,218,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

CDNS opened at $160.97 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

