Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $13,560,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $222.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.08. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $232.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Further Reading

