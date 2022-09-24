Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 334,877 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $6,325,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of KOS stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.