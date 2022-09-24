Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 115.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 845,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,408 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

