Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes $36,000 Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asana by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Asana by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Asana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.82. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

