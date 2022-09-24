PayRue (Propel) Hits 1-Day Volume of $28,494.00 (PROPEL)

PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. PayRue (Propel) has a total market cap of $116,693.88 and $28,494.00 worth of PayRue (Propel) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayRue (Propel) has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar. One PayRue (Propel) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About PayRue (Propel)
PayRue (Propel)’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,930,037,525 coins. PayRue (Propel)’s official Twitter account is @pay_rue.
PayRue (Propel) Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PayRue (Propel) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayRue (Propel) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.