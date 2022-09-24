PayRue (Propel) Hits 1-Day Volume of $28,494.00 (PROPEL)

PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. PayRue (Propel) has a total market cap of $116,693.88 and $28,494.00 worth of PayRue (Propel) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayRue (Propel) has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar. One PayRue (Propel) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayRue (Propel) alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PayRue (Propel)

PayRue (Propel)’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,930,037,525 coins. PayRue (Propel)’s official Twitter account is @pay_rue.

PayRue (Propel) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayRue (Propel) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayRue (Propel) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayRue (Propel) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayRue (Propel) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayRue (Propel) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.