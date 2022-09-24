Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.97

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 8831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.