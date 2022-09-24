Peony 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,068.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030984 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 347,446,387 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

