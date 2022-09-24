People’s Punk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $178,722.00 (DDDD)

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, People’s Punk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. People’s Punk has a total market cap of $178,722.00 and $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One People’s Punk coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

People’s Punk Coin Profile

People’s Punk was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for People’s Punk is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art.

Buying and Selling People’s Punk

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade People’s Punk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase People’s Punk using one of the exchanges listed above.

