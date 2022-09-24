PFG Advisors Acquires 268 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

