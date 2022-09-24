PFG Advisors Purchases 1,541 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:BCX opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.