PFG Advisors Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.89. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.51 and a 52-week high of $109.96.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.